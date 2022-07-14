Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided “in the coming weeks” amid uncertainty over the German’s future in Formula 1.

Four-time world champion Vettel, who has competed in every season of F1 since his debut in 2007, has only scored 15 points so far this season and lies 14th in the Drivers’ Championship as Aston continue to struggle in their 2022 car, particularly in qualifying.

With the 35-year-old’s contract coming to an end at the end of this season - and with a host of non-motoring interests in his role as a climate and social justice activist - Vettel’s future in the sport is shrouded in doubt but the man himself says his decision will depend on whether he will be able to fight for race wins in the coming years.

Asked by F1-Insider.com whether he wants to stay at Aston Martin beyond 2022, Vettel replied: “The decision is still pending, but I will think about it in the coming weeks.

“Of course, it also depends on how the car develops and how much potential I see in the team. I have already emphasised several times that I want to fight for points, but also for victories. Otherwise the fun is lost.

“So in the next few weeks, together with my family, I have to find out how realistic my goals are and how much energy I still feel inside me to continue growing together with the team.”

Vettel also opted not to elaborate on whether he would seek a seat at a different team for 2023 onwards should he decided not to renew his contract at Aston.

“I’m not thinking about that at the moment,” he said when asked if a change of team would be an option. “Aston Martin is my first point of contact and the project I want to take forward.”

Vettel won four world titles with Red Bull from 2010-2013 but has struggled to make an impact at the top of the leaderboard since leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.