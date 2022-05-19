Sebastian Vettel tipped to have ‘disastrous’ Spanish Grand Prix for Aston Martin

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel is set to have a “disastrous” Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, Ralf Schumacher has warned.

Vettel’s team, Aston Martin, has dropped towards the back of the grid this season after struggling with F1’s new car regulations.

Schumacher, a former F1 driver, has previously slammed Aston Martin’s 2022 car as a “disaster” and the team are only above Williams in the constructors standings.

Vettel’s own season was not helped by missing the opening two races of the campaign after testing positive for Covid-19, and the German has finished in the points just once so far, which came in the rain at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Schumacher has hinted that Aston Martin’s problems will continue on Formula One’s return to Barcelona.

“It will be a disastrous weekend for Sebastian Vettel , I’m sure of it,” Schumacher said, as per Express.de.

“All the weaknesses of the Aston Martin will be exposed in Barcelona. Unless he does a rain dance. But I don’t see that much for him in dry conditions.”

Vettel’s race in Miami was cut short after he collided with compatriot and friend Mick Schumacher, the son of Michael Schumacher and the nephew of Ralf, who has also suggested that this season could be Vettel’s last in the sport if he looks to leave Aston Martin.

“I doubt he’ll get the chance,” Schumacher said when asked whether there was a chance of Vettel joining another team.

“Formula 1 spins so fast, so many guys follow. Sebastian is still on a decent level, but he’s just not the future.”