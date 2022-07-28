Sebastian Vettel to retire at the end of 2022 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel will retire from F1 at the end of the season, his Aston Martin team have announced, with the F1 legend saying he wants to spend “more time with his family”.

The four-time world champion, who won his titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013, has been at Aston since the start of 2021 but with results failing to materialise, the 35-year-old has decided he will call it a day at the end of this season, with 10 races left.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.

“Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”

Vettel is currently a lowly 14th in the Drivers Standings, not aided by missing the first two races of the season due to Covid, and his work as a climate and environmental activist this year has often taken news precedent over his performances on track.

He continued: “Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.

“I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone - Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics and the rest of the team - is ambitious, capable, expert, committed and friendly, and I wish them all well.

“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.”

The German driver, who has raced for Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston, has won 53 Grands Prix during his illustrious career and secured 122 podiums.

Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance is Vettel’s current teammate, said: “I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work that he has done for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team over the past year and a half.

“We made it clear to him that we wanted him to continue with us next year, but in the end he has done what he feels is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that.

“He has driven some fantastic races for us, and, behind the scenes, his experience and expertise with our engineers have been extremely valuable. He is one of the all-time greats of Formula One, and it has been a privilege to have been able to work with him. He will continue to race for us up to and including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We will give him a fabulous send-off.”