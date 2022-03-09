Sergio Perez eyeing new Red Bull contract after Max Verstappen’s bumper deal

Sergio Perez would like to sign a new long-term contract with Red Bull after teammate Max Verstappen committed his F1 future to the team and put pen to paper and a £40 million per year deal.

Perez finished fourth in the drivers’ standings last season on his debut year with Red Bull and Verstappen praised his teammate for the role he played in contributing to his maiden world championship.

Red Bull have a history of drivers struggling to fill the seat alongside Verstappen but Perez was key to the team’s first title since 2014, such as when he defended against Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen called Perez a “legend” during the season-ending race and later said he made an “awesome” impact on his title-winning campaign, and after the 24-year-old committed his prime years to Red Bull Perez said he is also looking for the same level of security with the team.

“I have a contract for this season - it’s just starting,” Perez said ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain. “I think we’re very happy. I’m very happy with the team and how we did this season - let’s see how soon we talk about the new contract again.

“Without a doubt I would like something longer. [I’m] looking for a little more stability in terms of knowing and being able to plan more with a team.”

Perez signed a one-year contract with Red Bull after he joined the team from Racing Point following the 2020 season. It was the first time in several years that Red Bull had looked outside its young driver programme for a driver but the move was successful and Perez was offered a one-year extension in August to commit to the 2022 campaign.

At the time, Perez said: “I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it’s a great opportunity for me. Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull.”

Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last season and finished on the podium on a further four races, including his home Mexican Grand Prix.