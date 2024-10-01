Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Sergio Perez has comically responded to talk of retiring from Formula 1 with the iconic “I’m not leaving” video involving Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Red Bull driver Perez signed a new contract with the team in June, taking him to the end of the 2025 F1 season with an option to extend for 2026.

However, the Mexican driver’s inconsistent form – he is currently 187 points behind teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen – has led to speculation he may retire at the end of this season.

The latest report in recent days stated that the 34-year-old could announce his retirement at his home race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, on 27 October.

However, without referencing the specific report, Perez posted a video on X/Twitter with the caption “Sorry” and the iconic clip from the popular 2013 film which sees DiCaprio’s character repeatedly say: “I’m not leaving.”

Perez has not won a race since Azerbaijan in April 2023, though did finish second in last year’s drivers’ standings to Verstappen.

However, he is currently eighth in this year’s standings but was backed by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner prior to the summer break and is set to finish the 2024 season at a minimum

Yet the recent promotion of Liam Lawson to a race seat at sister team RB – replacing Daniel Ricciardo – for the final six races of the season puts more pressure on Perez to perform. New Zealand driver Lawson could be considered for a Red Bull seat next year if he impresses.

Most recently, Perez branded his Singapore Grand Prix as a “complete disaster” after finishing the race in 10th.

F1 returns after a three-week break with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 20 October.