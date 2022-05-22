Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc retirement

Max Verstappen took the win in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc was forced to retire while on course for victory.

The world champion, who now moves top of the drivers’ standings, capitalised on a loss of power in the Ferrari when the race was at his mercy.

Sergio Perez followed his teammate home in a one-two for Red Bull. George Russell rounded out the podium in third with Carlos Sainz fourth in the sister Ferrari.

Russell’s Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton came home an impressive fifth after an early collision with Kevin Magnussen.

