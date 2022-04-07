When are the F1 sprint races in 2022?

Formula 1’s introduction of the sprint races were a new innovation brought in at the start of the 2021 season.

A handful of races were given the go-ahead so that qualifying would take place on the Friday rather than the Saturday.

The sprint race would then replace qualifying on the Saturday, before the race took place as usual on the Sunday.

Last season the sprint races were at the British Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix, and the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Here is all you need to know about the sprint races for 2022.

How does a sprint race work?

F1 Sprint is essentially a mini race over 100km.

The race is expected to last around 30 minutes and is designed to be a short and sharp race for the line, without planned tyre changes or pit-stop strategies.

The 20 drivers will qualify for the sprint via the usual qualifying method, which has been moved back to Friday evening, with the finishing order of Saturday’s sprint determining the starting grid for Sunday’s main race.

There are also points up for grabs: three for first, two for second and one for third, which will of course count towards both the drivers and constructors standings.

How many sprint races will there be in the 2022 season?

Formula 1 confirmed that there will be three sprint races in the 2022 season. This is the same number as there were for the 2021 campaign.

Where will the sprint races take place?

The three sprint races this season will take place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on 23 April, the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 9 July, and the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on 12 November.