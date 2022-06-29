F1 standings: 2022 driver and constructor championship table

The 2022 Formula 1 season has a tough act to follow.

Max Verstappen won a first world crown in the most dramatic - and controversial - of circumstances in 2021 after beating Lewis Hamilton to the line at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to emerge victorious from a thrilling title race.

The Red Bull driver is back to defend his crown this year but has the chasing pack hot on his tail.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has seen his Mercedes struggle in the early going, however, with Charles Leclerc showing signs of a real resurgence in his revamped Ferrari.

Mercedes new boy George Russell has hit the ground running for his new team alongside Hamilton too in what has been a hugely exciting start to the campaign.

Here's how the world drivers' championship standings currently stand: