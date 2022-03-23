F1 boss Stefano Domenicali reveals ‘four or five’ requests tabled for new teams

Stefano Domenicali has revealed that Formula 1 has “more than four or five requests” from new teams hoping to enter the sport but played down the prospect in the immediate future.

Michael Andretti, the American former racing driver and team owner, has made public his interest in bringing a new team to F1, however, Domenicali insisted the current level of competition on the grid is enticing enough and questioned whether there was space for more than 10 teams.

“There’s not only Michael Andretti,” Domenicali told Sky Sports. “He is maybe the most vocal one, but we have more than four or five requests to consider an extra team to be a part of Formula 1.

“I have to be very honest, today F1 with 10 teams, with the competition on the track, is very, very solid.

“There are complexities that need to be considered if other teams can be added. Therefore I don’t think it’s the most important element to grow F1, to be honest.

“At the end of the day, with two drivers and two teams fighting - the interest [in F1] was at the top. If we have, as we hope this year, more teams and more drivers to fight, that’s more than enough.”

Domenicali did say F1 was contemplating the idea of extending its season beyond 23 races, with possible venues in Africa and Las Vegas being considered.

“On top of America, on top of China, I think there is a potential also to be in Africa soon,” Domenicali said. “There is a lot of interest there. For sure that’s another area that so far is missing in the geography of our calendar.

“I think there is potential to go to 24 [races]. I would say there is potential to go to 30! In terms of the interest we see all around the world.

“It is up to us to try to find the right balance considering what are the venues which would like to be in F1, what are the historical values we need to see on the calendar.”