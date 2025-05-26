Thailand plans ambitious F1 race bid for the streets of Bangkok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand is aiming to bring the roar of Formula One to the streets of its capital, Bangkok, with a proposed bid to host a street race in 2028.

The Thai government will seek cabinet approval for the ambitious plan next week, according to a government official speaking on Monday.

Fresh from attending the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will champion the concept of a "Sustainable F1" race, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub confirmed.

Initial feedback from Formula One officials has been positive, raising hopes that the high-octane spectacle could become a reality in Bangkok.

The proposal suggests a street circuit within the city, offering a unique and exciting backdrop for the race. Further details of the bid, including the proposed route and sustainability initiatives, are expected to be revealed following the cabinet meeting.

open image in gallery Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, front center, walks to a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

The bid proposal and results of a feasibility study will be submitted to cabinet on June 4 before proceeding, he said.

No specific details were provided on the sustainability aspect of the plan but Jirayu said the proposed Bangkok race would be environmentally friendly and aims to attract investment in green technology alongside motorsport.

Formula One already has a crowded schedule of 24 races around the world with four in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Singapore Grand Prix in Southeast Asia.

Hosting the race would help promote tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economy, said Jirayu.

Thailand has previous experience hosting a round of the MotoGP motorcycling world championships at its FIA accredited track in Buriram in the northeast of the country.

Thailand's announcement follows Paetongtarn's previous talks with Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali in March.

"Thailand sees the opportunity to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the future as a key initiative to elevate our profile as a hub for international tourism and global events," Paetongtarn said on social media at the weekend following a meeting with Prince Albert of Monaco.