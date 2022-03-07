Toto Wolff ‘in two minds’ about Haas’ decision to cut ties with Nikita Mazepin

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said he is “in two minds” about Haas’ decision to cut ties with Nikita Mazepin.

The team, based in the USA, announced that they would be dropping their driver and terminating their contract with title sponsor Uralkali after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 23-year-old Mazepin, whose father Dmitry is a part-owner of the chemical company, would have been permitted to race in the 2022 Formula 1 season as a neutral athlete provided he signed a document agreeing not to support the invasion.

However Haas decided to move on from the Russian two weeks from the start of the F1 season in Bahrain.

Wolff says he can “understand why” the team felt they should not continue to contract Mazepin, but admits it is “difficult” for the driver.

“I’m in two minds because for Nikita himself he is a guy that merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive,” the Mercedes boss told BloombergTV.

“You can see that some of the sports’ leagues have decided to allow Russian athletes to compete and others have been stronger in denying them access.

“I think as an athlete it is a difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, and Formula 1 announced the cancellation of this year’s grand prix in Sochi a day later.

The sport has since rescinded its contract with Russia, saying that the country “will not have a race in the future”.

The Russian Grand Prix was due to be moved to St Petersburg next year.

Wolff believes that the swift, strict decision was absolutely necessary: “I am Austrian, and Austria Vienna is only 400 km from Ukraine, and who would have thought that we would see another war in Europe?”

“Formula 1 and the sport seem so miniscule in that context, so we decided not to race in Sochi and I think that Formula 1 has given a robust statement like many other industries in the world.

“I think this is the overwhelming topic today and it allows us to reflect on all the little annoyances we have in the sport that there is so much more important than this.

“We have Ukrainians and Russians on the team, it is certainly not easy for all the individuals who have families there.

“It is tough times and, from a personal perspective, having grown up in Vienna with parents of Slavic background, I feel what is happening even closer to my heart.”

Haas are expected to announce their replacement for Mazepin on the 2022 grid early this week.

The team’s reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will drive at pre-season testing, but team owner Gene Haas has indicated he would favour a partner for Mick Schumacher with greater experience.