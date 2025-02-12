Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toto Wolff insists Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit was “right for both of us” as the team principal looked ahead to the 2025 F1 season.

After 12 years and six world titles together, Hamilton and Mercedes parted ways at the end of last season with the British driver sealing a blockbuster move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

Highly-rated 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, from Italy, has replaced Hamilton with George Russell set to be the No 1 driver in his fourth season with the team.

Speaking after Mercedes signed a long-term apparel deal with Adidas, Wolff is eyeing a strong season, admitting the team are now “embarking on a different route” without Hamilton.

“It was right for both of us,” Wolff said, when asked about Hamilton’s exit to Ferrari.

“When you see Lewis in his first appearances in Ferrari, this picture in front of the Enzo Ferrari house is iconic! Lewis with his sense of style.

“At the same time, us [Mercedes] embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver in addition to George.

“He’s not mentioned enough, we have a senior, accomplished driver who won races and this new kid coming up.

Lewis Hamilton won six drivers’ world titles at Mercedes ( Getty Images )

“Lewis doing something on his own, something new. I think it was a refresh for both of us.”

Russell won two F1 races last year, in Austria and Las Vegas, and finished ahead of Hamilton in the championship standings. Italian teenager Antonelli, meanwhile, finished sixth in his rookie F2 season.

Mercedes officially launch their 2025 car on Monday 24 February, though they will unveil their livery at the 10-team season launch event at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.

The 2025 F1 season starts on 16 March in Australia.