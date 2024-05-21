Toto Wolff drops major hint over Lewis Hamilton replacement at Mercedes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton’s shock decision to move to Ferrari from the 2025 season has left a gap in Mercedes’ driver lineup that they have not yet filled.

On February 1, it was announced that Hamilton would leave Mercedes, despite having signed a two-year deal with the team, and would race for Ferrari from the following year.

Charles Leclerc will partner Hamilton at Ferrari, while Toto Wolff has been linked with a number of possible replacements.

Carlos Sainz is currently without a seat in 2025, but Wolff is reportedly considering a younger driver, who has come up through the ranks.

Kimi Andrea Antonelli does not turn 18 until August but has already impressed in F2 and won the Italian Formula 4.

“We haven’t spoken about it actually because there is 100 million people that watch every grand prix and then there is obviously the local Italians here,” Wolff said, when speaking on Sky Sports.

“But I guess for the Italians it’s super exciting to have Lewis Hamilton in red next year. We will get used to the outfits. But we have got to look at ourselves and you know, maybe there is an option that we shine more with an Italian in our car.”

Hamilton has seven-time world championship drivers titles and 103 wins and 104 poles to his name and will partner Leclerc, despite a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

Leclerc only has five Grand Prix trophies to his name, but has a long-standing relationship with the Scuderia having started out on their junior team before rising through the ranks.

Antonelli has tested Mercedes’ cars at Austria and Imola, and is likely to be given further testing by the team later this year.