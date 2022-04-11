Toto Wolff believes there is reason to be “very optimistic” about Mercedes after an encouraging performance at the Australian Grand Prix.

Despite again struggling to match Red Bull and Ferrari’s pure speed, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were able to capitalise on the struggles of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to record third and fourth-placed finishes respectively.

Both drivers, and team principal Wolff, have spoken openly of their lack of belief in the car, which has struggled with “porpoising” amid wider performance problems in the opening skirmishes of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Yet Mercedes are second in the Constructors’ Championship after three races, and new recruit Russell is the closest challenger to Charles Leclerc, who leads the chase for the world title by 34 points after taking his second victory of the season in Melbourne.

Wolff hailed the “spirit” in the Mercedes team as they bid to solve their issues and challenge more consistently at the front of the race.

“One factor that leaves me very optimistic for the future is the mindset and strength of the team,” Wolff said, per the Express. “Everyone in the UK, in Stuttgart and in the travelling race team is pulling together every ounce of effort we have to tackle the performance gaps with determination and a deep hunger.

“Seeing Lewis and George perform at an exceptionally high level today with a tool that is clearly not on the pace of the leaders is another example of the spirit of this team.

“We are optimistic yet realistic on the timeline for improvement and the advantage our competitors have, but P3 and P4 helps us leave Australia with a good feeling.

“Both drivers deserved the podium, Lewis was unlucky with the timing of the safety car but the partnership between the two and how they work with one another epitomises the overall spirit of the team.”

Unlike Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercedes have finished both cars in every race so far in 2022.

Defending champion Max Verstappen has been forced out of two races so far, taking victory in Saudi Arabia between retirements in Bahrain and Australia, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had a disastrous weekend in Melbourne, qualifying down the grid and then completing only a single lap of the Albert Park circuit due to a steering wheel issue.

Their misfortune has enabled Russell to climb to second in the Drivers’ Championship standings, a position that the 24-year-old admits is “crazy”.

“It is just crazy to think [I am second in the championship]. Someone told me and I didn’t believe them,” said Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas ahead of 2022, after recording his first podium at Mercedes.

“We were probably the fifth-fastest team behind McLaren and Alpine yet here we are in third place.

“It is a championship based on results not pace. But we know if we want to keep that position we need to find more performance in the car.”