Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Toto Wolff talks up Mercedes’ potential ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was narrowly denied a first victory of the season at the United States Grand Prix last weekend

Philip Duncan
Thursday 27 October 2022 10:16
Comments
Lewis Hamilton launches a film and TV production company

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded his team keep the momentum train rolling to Mexico following Lewis Hamilton’s narrow defeat at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton was denied his first victory of the season when Max Verstappen passed him for the lead with just six laps remaining at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

The result leaves Hamilton in danger of losing his remarkable record of winning at least one race in each year he has competed.

But speaking ahead of the 20th round of 22, Wolff said: “Lewis drove an outstanding race to finish second. We need to keep this momentum going.

“Race day in Austin was quite a rollercoaster of emotions. While we didn’t quite have the pace to win, it was great to be in the mix at the front and leading the race.

Recommended

“The upgrades we brought to Texas delivered a step forward and we were closer to the front than we have been recently. We’re cautiously optimistic heading to Mexico but the W13 can be unpredictable from track to track, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Before heading south of the border, Hamilton appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show in America.

The 37-year-old, who has more wins and poles than any other driver, and shares the record of seven world championships with Michael Schumacher, was asked if he was the greatest Formula One driver of all time.

“I know what I am and I know how good I am but I don’t really like to talk about it,” he replied. “I like to do my talking on the track. That is what my dad always said.

“When I was a kid there was a lot of discrimination because we were the only people of colour on the race track so even today, I don’t feel like I need to say it.

“I just let what I do on circuit – and what I do off the circuit – speak for itself.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in