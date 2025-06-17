Toto Wolff brandishes Red Bull protest ‘petty’ and ’embarrassing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called Red Bull’s protest “petty” and “embarrassing” after George Russell beat reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Red Bull challenged Russell’s victory in Montreal for both driving erratically and committing unsportsmanlike conduct behind the safety car, a claim which was rejected by the stewards.

It was the second time they had launched a protest against the Mercedes driver this season following a claim he had failed to slow sufficiently under yellow flags in Miami.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the launch of the new F1 movie in New York, Mercedes principal Wolff said: “First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing. You know, honestly, it’s so petty and so small.

“They come up with some weird clauses, what they call clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it’s so far-fetched it was rejected.

“You know, you race, you win and you lose on track. That was a fair victory for us, like so many they had in the past. And it’s just embarrassing.”

Russell’s win in Montreal was a first of the season for Mercedes and the protest represented the latest in a series of controversies involving he and four-time world champion Verstappen.

However speaking at the same event, Red Bull boss Christian Horner insisted he had no regrets about the decision to go to the stewards.

Horner said: “No, absolutely not. I mean, it’s a team’s right to do so. You know, we saw something we didn’t think was quite right.

“You have the ability to put it in front of the stewards and so that’s what we chose to do. Absolutely no regrets in that.”