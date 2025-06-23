Valtteri Bottas gives hint on F1 future with 2026 Cadillac entry looming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valtteri Bottas dropped an amusing hint regarding his future in Formula One amid speculation he could join Cadillac next year.

The 35-year-old, who has 10 grand prix victories to his name, is a reserve driver at Mercedes this year after losing his Sauber seat at the end of last season.

But Bottas, who raced in 12 consecutive seasons from 2013-2024, is keen to return to the grid next year and has been linked with a move to American-owned Cadillac, who will join the paddock next year as F1’s 11th team.

The Finnish driver added fuel to the fire over the weekend, when posting a video on social media. Bottas walked towards a Cadillac SUV road car, before he spoke about the car’s “nice seat.”

When asked if he would like one of the “two free seats”, Bottas turned to the camera and said: “Not yet.”

There is no suggestion that an announcement of Bottas joining the General Motors-owned outfit for 2026 is imminent, but signing a driver with 246 races to his name would be a coup for Cadillac in their first year.

Sergio Perez, Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu and Colton Herta are other drivers who have been linked with Cadillac.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has insisted that drivers will be “picked on merit”, as opposed to a preference for an American driver.

“Having a driver on merit doesn’t mean you can’t have an American passport as well,” Lowdon said.

“I think the fans would love to see an American driver in an American team.

“There’s nothing stopping that from happening, but we’ve just got to go ahead and select on merit and build a team, because there are a few very experienced drivers available.”