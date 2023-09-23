The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time does F1 start tomorrow and how can I watch?
Formula 1 heads back to Japan and the Suzuka Circuit, where Max Verstappen clinched his world title last year
Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back in Japan this weekend after his incredible 10-race F1 win streak ended in Singapore following Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory.
The Ferrari driver held off Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages to claim his 2nd Formula 1 victory - and the first non-Red Bull win since Russell’s triumph for Mercedes in Brazil last November.
Norris earned the ninth podium of his career after coming home second while Russell will be eager to get back in the cockpit after a last-lap crash saw him lose a spot on the podium, taken by Hamilton. Verstappen finished fifth, with Charles Leclerc fourth.
Last year at Suzuka - a dramatic race that took place in heavy rain and saw a close call with Pierre Gasly and a recovery vehicle - saw Verstappen’s win clinch his second world title. However, the Dutchman cannot win the 2023 world championship this weekend.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 24 September
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Japan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 4:30am (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday afternoon at 12:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Japan on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 374 points
2) Sergio Perez - 223 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points
7) George Russell - 109 points
8) Lando Norris - 97 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 597 points
2) Mercedes - 289 points
3) Ferrari - 265 points
4) Aston Martin - 217 points
5) McLaren - 139 points
6) Alpine - 81 points
7) Williams - 21 points
8) Haas - 12 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points
10) AlphaTauri - 5 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka Circuit - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies