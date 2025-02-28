Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drive to Survive star Will Buxton admits he is unsure whether he will continue in his role on the hit Netflix show beyond the new season airing on 7 March.

F1 broadcaster and journalist Buxton has appeared on the docu-series since the show’s inception in 2019, with his catchy explainers and memorable soundbites endearing him to a new fanbase that has emerged within the sport.

In recent years, Buxton has worked for F1TV as a presenter but announced a surprise departure last month, as he takes up a new role as lead commentator for Fox’s coverage of IndyCar for the 2025 season.

As a result, Buxton will not be a permanent presence in the F1 paddock this year, bringing into question his future on the Netflix series.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” he told The Independent, when asked whether the latest series, season seven, would be his last on Drive to Survive.

“They’ve always been very careful not to show me in situ in the paddock, I’ve always just been a talking head in a room.

“So, I guess that could continue [with me] if they wanted to. I actually really hope we can, that would be lovely.

“I’m not just going to walk out of the F1 paddock and suddenly not talk to everybody that I have worked with. I’ll be back throughout the year, not on a TV screen with F1, but I’ll be going to some races.

Will Buxton has been a regular figure on Netflix’s Drive to Survive since season one ( Getty Images for WSJ Custom & Br )

“The fun part for me this year, ahead one of the most exciting F1 seasons in a long time, is I get to enjoy this one as a fan. That’s really exciting for me.”

Season seven of Drive to Survive, chronicling the events of an entertaining 2024 season, is released on Netflix on Friday 7 March.

Buxton, meanwhile, will be narrating proceedings at the first IndyCar race of the season, in St. Peterburg, Florida, this Sunday. Former IndyCar racer and F1 pundit James Hinchcliffe will be alongside him in the commentary box.

IndyCar races this year will also be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK.