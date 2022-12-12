Williams team principal Jost Capito steps aside ahead of 2023 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jost Capito has left his role as CEO and team principal of Williams ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The German was in his post for two years but oversaw a tricky period in which Williams struggled to finish in the points and were consistently at the back of the grid.

The Grove-based team finished bottom of the Constructors’ Championship in 2022 with just eight points and the team announced on Monday that the 64-year-old has decided to move on.

Jost Capito has left his role as CEO and team principal of Williams (Getty Images)

Technical director FX Demaison will also leave his role after joining in 2021.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” Capito said.

“I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Williams added that they will announce their new team principal and technical director in due course.

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be the drivers for Williams next year, with rookie Sargeant replacing Nicholas Latifi in the cockpit.

Albon replaced Mercedes-bound George Russell at the start of this year, with Russell’s second-place finish at Spa on a rain-affected in 2021 going down as the team’s best result under Capito.