Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alpine have condemned online abuse from fans of their new driver Franco Colapinto towards Yuki Tsunoda over the Emilia Romagna GP weekend.

Argentine driver Colapinto, 21, was making his race weekend debut for Alpine in Imola and was involved in a few impeding incidents in first practice on Friday.

Red Bull’s Tsunoda was one driver blocked and the Japanese driver gesticulated about the incident in the cockpit. However, impeding cases in practice are a common occurrence.

Yet a faction of Colapinto’s fanbase abused Tsunoda on social media, some with racially tinged insults. Colapinto himself urged his fans to treat other drivers with respect, saying Tsunoda was “right” to be upset.

Both drivers crashed out of qualifying the next day, though Tsunoda did finish the race in the top-10.

An Alpine statement read: “As an F1 team we believe we are fortunate to be part of a global sport that evokes great passion and emotions, with an ever-growing community of fans who enthusiastically follow their favourite drivers’ every move, whether it be a brave overtake on track or what style they are sporting when they arrive in the paddock.

“We encourage everyone to remember that behind the visor of these superhuman athletes, there is a person. An individual with feelings, family, friends and loved ones.

“As a team, we cannot condone online abuse and urge all the fans of this sport we love, to be kind and respectful.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: "Motorsport is built on competition, passion, and commitment, and every race drivers take to the track representing these values.

open image in gallery Yuki Tsunoda was abused by a faction of Franco Colapinto fans on social media ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Tsunoda suffered a massive crash in qualifying in Imola ( F1 TV )

"That passion and excitement that we feel for our sport should unite us and never be twisted into abuse or hate.

"I stand in full support of Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto, and I thank them for speaking out against the growing issue of online abuse in motorsport."

Colapinto was making his debut for Alpine, having replaced Australian driver Jack Doohan.

F1 next heads to the traditional crown jewel event of the season, the Monaco Grand Prix, this weekend.