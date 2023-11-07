Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - how to play the game in early access right now

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, no not Christmas, another Call of Duty release window.

This year it’s a sort of half-reboot/half-remake of Modern Warfare III.

The game serves as a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare (which later spawned WarZone) and last year’s Modern Warfare II.

The game gets its official release on November 10 but eager fans can play before then…

How to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in early access

Although the game gets its worldwide release on November 10, the game can be played for many from November 2 (Thursday.)

To play early all you have to do is preorder the digital edition of the game. It does not matter which edition of the game you preorder.

You can preorder the game for PS5, Xbox and PC here.

(Activision)

When will the early access for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III be available?

The game should be available in early access everywhere by now, these are the timezones it was released:

10 a.m. PDT on Nov. 2 for the West Coast of North America

1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 2 for the East Coast of North America

5 p.m. GMT on Nov. 2 for the U.K.

6 a.m. CEST on Nov. 2 for west mainland Europe

2 a.m. JST on Nov. 3 for Japan

What is included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III early access?

You are granted access to the entire game ahead of the official release date.

That means you get the full campaign which continues and likely concludes the story of Captain Price’s taks unit.

And of course, the fabled CoD multiplayer.

(Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 preorders include the Zombie Ghost Operator skin for the game’s multiplayer component, which officially goes live on Nov. 10. If you preorder the Vault Edition (deluxe), you also gain access to :

The Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint

The Nemesis Operator pack

Two weapon vaults

The battle pass for season 1, called Blackcell, plus 30 tier skips

For those who haven’t pre-ordered, MWIII is released worldwide on November 10.