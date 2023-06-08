Jump to content

Final Fantasy Rebirth: Second part of FF7 remake gets trailer and release date

Second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake will arrive in ‘early 2024’ for the PS5

Matthew Cooper
Friday 09 June 2023 00:38
Comments
<p>Cloud Strife in FF7 Rebirth</p>

Cloud Strife in FF7 Rebirth

(Square Enix)

It’s a great day to be a Final Fantasy fan as more details and a trailer for the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake have landed.

The Final Fantasy 7 remake was one of the biggest releases during the latter years of the PS4, but only part of the game was shared with fans. Ever since it came out in 2020, fans have been waiting for an announcement of when the sequel/conclusion would arrive.

First teased a year ago, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth now has a trailer and a release window. The trailer was shown on Thursday 8 June at Summer Game Fest.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Trailer

Better yet, it won’t be too long until it’s playable as it’s slated to arrive in “early 2024” across two discs for the PS5. It will be the second party of the FF7 remake with a third part arriving further down the line.

Of course, Rebirth isn’t the only major Final Fantasy release gamers have to look forward to. Final Fantasy XVI (16) is launching very very soon, later this month in fact. FFXVI hits the PS5 on June 22nd.

