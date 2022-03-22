A new trailer for an upcoming Ghostbusters game has just been revealed by Illfonic, the publisher of other movie tie-ins such as Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The new game will be titled Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as players will form a new team to hunt down ghosts or play as the ghost themselves.

Illfonic is known for its “4 vs 1” asymmetrical multiplayer games which pit a team of players against a single adversary. In the case of Friday the 13th, a group of camp counsellors must survive against a player taking control of Jason.

With this new Ghostbusters title, players can either choose to form their own team of Ghostbusters armed with proton packs, particle throwers, PKE readers and ghost traps, or fight against a team as the ghost they are attempting to capture.

‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ announcement trailer

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Announcement trailer

In the trailer, we see previous Ghostbusters Winston Zeddemere, originally played by Ernie Hudson, and Ray Stantz, played by Dan Aykroyd, handing over the baton to a new team of Ghostbusters.

The footage reveals gameplay will be set in first-person, with a number of different interior locations, such as a library, being explorable. A player armed with a PK reader device is able to scan the nearby area for ghostly apparitions. Later on in the trailer, we can see that two Ghostbusters are able to stop a ghost in its tracks by using their proton packs.

The trailer also boasts that this is the first time that players are able to control the ghosts. We can also see that the ghosts are able to attack the Ghostbusting team and hide in objects such as a luggage trolley and wheeled bucket.

No further details about the game’s release date or platforms have been given, but we’ll keep you updated with more information as it’s announced.

