Rockstar announces paid GTA online subscription service for PS5 and Xbox series X

Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription service for GTA Online but it will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox series X/S players.

Announced in a post on Rockstar Games’s website, GTA+ is a new membership program launching on 29 March. Being a GTA+ member will see GTA$500,000 of in-game currency directly deposited into players online accounts, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates.

These will include special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, in-game money and bonuses every month.

Though details on the price in GBP are yet to be confirmed, the monthly subscription fee for players in the US has been stated as costing $5.99 USD per month. Purchases can be made on 29 March via the PlayStation Store on the PS5 or Microsoft Store for Xbox series X/S.

GTA+ Members’s benefits: 29 March — 27 April

As we’ve already mentioned, players will receive an automatic payment of GTA$500,000 (in-game currency) direct to their virtual “bank account”. But on top of this, players who sign up for the GTA+ membership can expect to receive and access the following features:

The Principe Deveste Eight – a supercar with upgrades made available for purchase before the general public as well as two custom liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners – current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS car meet membership fees. Current LS car meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét frog tee and Broker prolaps basketball top and shorts will automatically be added to the player’s wardrobe.

The conveyor livery for the Mammoth avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

