In March 2020, life changed beyond recognition as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the globe. From our homes, we heard stories of incredible frontline workers risking everything, and we received daily updates from the best scientists the country had to offer.

We know about how people in Britain clapped for them, and showed their support on social media. While they couldn’t show up in person, they showed up where it counted.In fact, it may have changed society profoundly - for the better. The Office for National Statistics found only four in 10 adults believed Britain is somewhat or very kind before the pandemic. Now six in 10 say Britain will be kinder once we have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

At GoFundMe we have seen hundreds of thousands of fundraisers created by people who saw a need and stepped up. Since the start of the UK lockdown there has been a 164 percent increase in the number of donations on our platform. Every single one of those donations represents an act of kindness - someone reaching out to another person to show support, or showing up in a moment of solidarity.

A new normal has been formed with individuals using this power to right wrongs, support others and enact change. At GoFundMe people have donated to support frontline workers, feed hungry children, and to provide financial help to those who lost their jobs.

When the government decided to scrap free school meals during half term last year, thousands were raised to feed children in Britain. When the death of George Floyd in America sparked global outrage about the systematic racism black people face, the British public raised more than £1 million for the UK Black Lives Matter fund.

We may have been restricted to our sofas, but we found a way for our voices to be heard.

As lockdown begins to ease in the UK, it is more important than ever to show up where there is a need. In the last few weeks, huge efforts to support India amid a deadly Covid-19 second wave have sprung up - networks of human beings moved by need have come together to help. Diaspora groups, doctors and even a pilot who raised money to deliver oxygen cylinders on his next flight, dropped everything to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India.

It’s not just about receiving, giving in itself is important too. Research by social psychologist Elizabeth Dunn shows spending on others makes people happier. Studies indicate even toddlers feel good when they give.

The Independent’s Happy List shines a light on people who showed up this year, who decided to be the change they wanted to see in the world. Each of the 50 people and groups chosen will have done something worth celebrating. If you are reading this and thinking about someone you would like to help or a cause you would like to get behind, we are here to tell you that it’s never too late to show your support. Start a GoFundMe, for yourself, your friend or a charity.

GoFundMe is the internet’s take action button and the currency is kindness. So what are you waiting for?

Nominations are now open for this year's annual Happy List, the antidote to greed-driven celebrity rich lists

