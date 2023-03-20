For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 20th March is the UN’s International Day of Happiness (dayofhappiness.net), aiming to create a more joyful world for all. But as Britain’s cost of living crisis bites, many are cutting back on some of life’s happy-making activities, such as holidays.

Aside from the obvious money-saving benefit of a staycation, avoiding the stress of snaking airport queues can be a fast track to out-of-office bliss. Whitstable, on Kent’s north coast, is the perfect destination for beach walks, fresh seafood and cosy pubs.

Just over an hour by train from London, forgoing the car and taking advantage Railcard.co.uk‘s travel deals is a no-brainer. The famous seafront is only a 10 minute walk from the station, and locals will be quick to tell you that this is a town best explored on foot.

Arguably no other British locale is as synonymous with oysters as Whitstable. The footpath weaving along it’s long pebble beach is dotted with stalls offering to ‘shuck’ - or open - oysters for you. Slurpy, salty goodness, served with a dash of tabasco and lemon juice, for around £2 each.

Gastronomic lore dictates only eating oysters in months with the letter ‘r’ in them - from September to April - in order to avoid watery shellfish, or worse, a nasty bout of food poisoning.

There are more oysters to tempt you at open air Harbour Market, which comprises of about 30 beach huts, selling every other seafood you can think of, as well as everything from vegan doughnuts to pad thais. There’s also arts and crafts, most with a generous nod to seaside living. Wheelers Oyster Bar, which has existed in various guises since 1574, is worth a visit, although you need to book early as it only seats 12.

Traveling with kids? The Tardis-like Farm and Harper just behind the seafront on the High Street absolutely nails child-friendly; it’s more like your child’s new BFF. Decorated with bright graphic murals, the smiling staff supply little guests with toy sets and own-brand colouring sheets, and there’s a bespoke children’s menu featuring classics such as a fish finger wrap with fries, £5.90, as well as a mini, milder version of the restaurant’s legendary fish curry.

Run by Sarah and Phill MacGregor, the focus is on hearty, locally-sourced food with great attention to detail. Alongside the towering crowd-pleaser of a beef burger, £9.90, there’s more experimental fare such as mushroom and tofu ramen, £11.90. It truly exceeds in its mission to be “a unique, happy place for you to breakfast, lunch and dinner” (farmandharperwhitstable.co.uk).

Or swing by family favourite Prezzo, a huge and welcoming space where you can watch as your margerita is fired up in the roaring huge pizza oven. The kids menu serves up a garlic bread, pizza and enormous scoop of ice cream for a recession-busting £7.95.

Prezzo is also running a competition during the Easter holidays to get children decorating a picture of an egg to be in with a chance of winning Cineworld family tickets and £300 Love2Shop vouchers (prezzorestaurants.co.uk). That’s sure to buy you at least 10 minutes of peace to enjoy a glass of something lovely.

Insta-friendly and super comfy: Corner Pin Cottage in Whitstable (Keepers Cottages )

Stay at the blissful Corner Pin Cottage on Albert Street, only a stone’s throw from the beach. This charming fisherman’s cottage has been beautifully modernised with pastel hues and retro art prints, with luxe touches such as deep blue velvet sofas, a roaring log burner and cloud-like beds. Plus, there’s a whole cupboard full of toys, saving you on packing.

Hanging on the wall as you descend its stair case is a vintage poster of Steve McQueen’s The Great Escape; its name a reminder of revitalising power of escaping your everyday. It certainly doesn’t take a plane ride to trigger the happy-making feelings of travel.

Buy your railcard from railcard.co.uk to save 1/3 off most rail fares across Britain and an average of £153 a year. At just £30, most Railcard customers make the cost back in just one or two journeys.