For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It is a truth universally acknowledged that when you go away with young children, it is never a holiday. It is childcare in a different location, with fewer toys and no respite from school or nursery

So it follows that for any ‘holiday’ to afford you anything close to feeling like you’ve had a break, parents must park their longing for city breaks or poolside naps, and instead embrace the unambiguously child-friendly.

Compton Pool Farm, a collection of cottages nestled in lush green Devon countryside, absolutely nails child-friendly; in fact it’s as if it’s been designed by kids. Right down to the ride-on carts waiting for you upon arrival transport your bags from car park to cottage.

Set in 14 acres of flower-filled grounds, Compton Pool Farm is surrounded by soaring hillsides of muted greens and rich red soil (caused by the presence of iron oxide), with a beautiful woodland and a huge lake home to frogs and carp.

In the orchard there are friendly pot-bellied pigs (our favourite was the matriarch Beverly), goats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and a pony called Felix. Animal feed is provided in every cottage so that kids can really get involved, much to the delight of our budding Dr Dootlittles.

(ComptonPool)

There’s a playground with climbing frames, an enormous trampoline, sandpit, football pitch, tennis courts, and a heated indoor pool - set to a bath-like 30 degrees year round. For rainy days there’s a games room with an air-hockey table, toys for all ages, books, table tennis and a snooker table.

If the weather is on your side, you’re a short 10 minute drive from some of Britain’s finest beaches. We loved Goodrington Sands and Broadsands. The latter has a huge car park (costs £1.70 an hour), pastel-hued beach huts and a great cafe serving massive scoops of delicious local ice cream for £2.50 a pop. Try the marshmallow chocolate - the scoops are massive - and if the sun pops its head out it really is the English Riviera at its very best.

Back at Compton Pool Farm the smiling staff are always more than happy to recommend other day trips, we loved Pennywell Farm - an easy 30-minute drive away - which is home to pigs, goats, horses, chickens, ducks and cows, plus a huge adventure playground and miniature train.

There are 10 cottages to choose from at Compton Pool Farm, ranging in size from a charming one-bedroom to the huge five-bedroom Farm-house we stayed in. Beautifully modernised while retaining gorgeous features such as an Aga and log burner, there are seriously luxe touches such as deep cloud-like beds, roll top bath and super-soft towels (no crunchy sandpaper ones here).

Before arriving you’re sent a full list of baby items you can choose to have in your cottage waiting for you at no extra cost, from baby monitor to travel cot. As well as baby gates fitted on all stairs. Plus, in the Farmhouse there’s a Tardis-like secret cupboard full of toys, saving you on packing. With all that available, you might even escape the little ones long enough to read a page of your book.

Cottages start from £399 for two nights, Comptonpool.co.uk

Get a 20% discount from until April 2024 – excluding school holidays (February half term, Christmas and New year period and Easter holidays) contact 01803 872 241 / info@comptonpool.co.uk and quote code “Indep2023”. For new bookings only.

For more information Visitdevon.co.uk