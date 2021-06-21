London Curry House Raises Thousands to Buy Oxygen for India

An Indian restaurant in West London has raised thousands of pounds to donate oxygen to support India’s battle against Covid-19.

Copper Chimney restaurant in the Westfield Centre hosted a fundraiser last month with local British-Indian stars to raise over £6000 for the British Asian Trust, which is fundraising to purchase oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

Attendees to the fundraiser included Nitin Ganatra, who played Masood Adhmed in the British TV serial EastEnders. The restaurant chain, whose first outlet opened in Mumbai in 1972, specialises in North Indian dishes such as tandoori chicken and biryani.India’s Covid death toll is believed to be the second highest in the world, after the United States. In May it saw a brutal surge in cases, often recording over 400,000 new infections per day, fuelled by the emergence of the Delta variant.

Vivek Raghunath, the head international business at the restaurant chain, said: “Seeing the devastating impact back home in India we knew we had to put our best foot forward to act and help.”

“Despite coming out of a very challenging year for people working in the restaurant industry, our team of fantastic chefs and servers quickly rallied together to host a fundraiser event where we served a special sampling menu of our best dishes, and donated 100% of all proceeds towards purchasing oxygen concentrators for those in need in India.”