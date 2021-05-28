Nominations are now open to find 50 outstanding people who make Britain a happier place to live.

The Independent’s Happy List, in partnership with GoFundMe, is a collection of inspirational people who deserve to be celebrated for their kindness, courage, volunteering, fundraising, charity-founding or selflessness.

Times of crisis can bring out the best in humanity, and amid the devastation and uncertainty wrought by Covid, people have been more generous and helpful than ever.

Everybody knows someone who does something to help improve life for others, and it is those unsung heroes and heroines that we need your help to find for the Happy List 2021. Please email happy@independent.co.uk to nominate someone, giving the name of the individual you feel deserves recognition, and a short paragraph about why.

Last year’s Happy List included Olivia Strong from Edinburgh, whose Run for Heroes 5km challenge raised over £5,500,500 for the NHS - smashing her original £5,000 target.

“Being featured on the Happy List was incredible,” says Olivia. “It felt wonderful to see the Run For Heroes campaign being recognised, and since then we have gone from strength to strength.

“Our mission now is to get as many people active as possible while raising vital funds to support health initiatives throughout the UK”.

The Run For Heroes community has raised an additional £1 million for different Covid-19 wellbeing projects across the world.

Londoner Emdad Rahman was also celebrated as one of 50 great Britons in 2020’s Happy List, after he was nominated by several grateful people.

Emdad has volunteered “every single day since the pandemic began, and through the scheme #bookbikelondon I have personally delivered over a thousand books to those who are isolated, lonely, elderly or homeless. It has bought great joy and helped to boost my own morale and wellbeing.”

The Happy List was founded byThe Independent in 2008 as an antidote to the greed-driven celebrity rich lists. Instead, the Happy List honours those doing extraordinary things with no thought of personal gain, who often go largely unnoticed and unrewarded.

To nominate, please email happy@independent.co.uk, it only takes a minute. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 25 June 2021.

From volunteering with children, protecting wildlife, charity fundraising, campaigning for the environment, or simply those who have gone out of their way to help others - we want to hear from you about someone you know who deserves thanks and recognition.

Terms and conditions: UK residents only. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 25 June 2021. Individuals cannot nominate themselves. There will be 50 successful nominees who will feature on the Happy List 2021, which will be published online at independent.co.uk. Those whose nominations have been successful and will feature on the list will be notified by mid July. The list will be published in August 2021.