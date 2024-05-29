Jump to content

Work wellness

How to have a great day at work: Conquer calendar creep

In her regular column, business founder and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier

Wednesday 29 May 2024 06:14
Breaking out of the habit of sticking to familiar tasks can be a key step in the journey to the perfect work mindset
We’re living in a time-pressured culture and, unfortunately, many of us have seen colleagues (or ourselves) associate being busy at work with achievement and subsequently sometimes suffer from burnout because of it.

When 10,000 senior leaders were asked in a recent management survey: “What is key to your company’s success?” 97 per cent of them said “long-term strategic thinking” ie: asking the right questions for perspective and thinking through actions with laser-like focus for maximum impact. So it is quite ironic then that, in a different study, 96 per cent of senior leaders said the one thing they need more of, but don’t have time for is... strategic thinking.

The average professional has 62 meetings per week. Add to that the fact that McKinsey reports that 28 per cent of a professional’s working day is spent just replying to emails, not to mention the relentless Slack messages which are thrown at us like rocks during any given day, and you can see how squeezed for time many of us are.

