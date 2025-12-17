New York to legalize medically assisted suicide with strict criteria for patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a deal with state legislative leaders to approve a bill allowing terminally ill people the legal ability to end their lives with prescribed medication.

Hochul, a Catholic, cited hearing from New Yorkers "in the throes of pain and suffering," and their children, alongside opposition from "individuals of many faiths who believe that deliberately shortening one’s life violates the sanctity of life." She wrote, "I was taught that God is merciful and compassionate, and so must we be. This includes permitting a merciful option to those facing the unimaginable and searching for comfort in their final months in this life."

In an op-ed, Hochul supported the proposal, agreeing to include "guardrails" before signing it into law.

A dozen other U.S. states and the District of Columbia allow medically assisted suicide. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed similar legislation for terminally ill residents.

New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act requires a terminally ill person, expected to die within six months, to make a written request for life-ending drugs. Two witnesses must sign to ensure no coercion; approval is then needed from both their attending and a consulting physician.

Hochul confirmed new provisions will require a medical doctor to confirm the person "truly had less than six months to live," and a psychologist or psychiatrist to confirm the patient's capacity and lack of duress.

In an op-ed, Hochul supported the proposal, agreeing to include ‘guardrails’ before signing it into law ( Getty )

The bill also includes a mandatory five-day waiting period and a written, recorded oral request to "confirm free will is present." Religious hospitals' outpatient facilities may opt not to offer the service. She added, "This is a right afforded to New Yorkers only."

A spokesperson confirmed Hochul will sign the bill into law next year, incorporating her agreed-upon changes. The legislation, introduced in 2016, stalled for years amid opposition from the New York State Catholic Conference and other groups, who argued it would devalue human life and undermine the physician’s role as a healer.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and New York's bishops, in a statement, said Hochul's position "signals our government’s abandonment of its most vulnerable citizens, telling people who are sick or disabled that suicide in their case is not only acceptable, but is encouraged by our elected leaders."

New York lawmakers approved the legislation earlier this year. Supporters said it would reduce suffering for terminally ill people and let them die on their own terms.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.