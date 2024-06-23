Jump to content

I lost two stone in three months by doing ‘Wegovy Wednesday’ – the midweek ‘Ozempic’ trend

As experts warn of the dangers of batches of false Ozempic being sold online, there is another weight loss trend sweeping the internet. Here, Suzy Cox explains why she joined in and how it has changed not just her waistline, but her life too.

Sunday 23 June 2024 06:00
Cox turned to the so-called ‘wonder drug’ after various diets failed to help her reach her goal weight
Every Wednesday morning, after a reminder alarm beeps on my phone, I go to the fridge and take out my prescription. I prime the small needle, try not to flinch as I inject myself in the stomach or thigh, and text “Happy Wegovy Wednesday!” to a WhatsApp group. Then I wait for the medication to take effect.

I’ve been on Wegovy – a weight loss medication I inject once a week – for three months. I have lost 10.9kg (1st 10lb). Like me, thousands of users choose to inject midweek – so many that  #WegovyWednesday has become not just an alliterative reminder to inject, but an online support community.

Search #WegovyWednesday on TikTok, and you’re greeted by videos of people sharing injection-day tips (stomach, arm or leg?!), diminishing numbers on the scale, and checking in with others on their journey. The reason for picking Wednesday? If any side effects such as nausea or vomiting kick in (and for many, they do), you’ll hopefully be fine by the weekend.

