Trump is ageing is faster than me – and I think I know why

I recently had a minor health scare – not unusual when you’re pushing 80. Everything is fine, at least for now. But it got me thinking. Trump is 10 days older than me. He doesn’t look like the model of robust health.

Even though we’re almost the same age, Trump has one big health problem I don’t have: his hatefulness. “I hate my opponents,” he says. Hate is corrosive. It eats away at one’s health. It attacks a hater’s central nervous system by releasing stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. It compromises a hater’s cardiovascular system with high blood pressure and heart disease.

The US President Donald Trump, aged 79, recently spent roughly three hours at the Bethesda Naval Hospital for a 'scheduled follow-up evaluation' ( Getty )

It weakens the immune system, making the hater more vulnerable to all sorts of illnesses. It weakens the gastrointestinal system, causing stomach aches, nausea, and other digestive problems. It leads to difficulties falling and staying asleep. It causes muscle tensions that harm the jaw and neck, such as clenching and teeth grinding, and contributes to headaches and migraines.

On Friday, Trump spent roughly three hours at the Bethesda Naval Hospital for what his doctor, Navy captain Sean Barbabella, called a “scheduled follow-up evaluation”. (While there, anti-vaxxers, please note, Trump also got his yearly flu shot, as well as a Covid-19 booster.) The White House initially described Trump’s Walter Reed visit as a “routine yearly checkup”, although Trump had his annual physical in April. The White House then called the Walter Reed visit a “semiannual physical”.

The American professor Robert Reich believes that the sharpest of his friends have retained the great capacity to laugh at themselves (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) ( Getty )

Even without hate, a body nearing 80 suffers from the wear and tear that accompanies ageing. When I get together with old friends, our first ritual is an “organ recital” – how’s your back? Knee? Heart? Hip? Shoulder? Hearing? Prostate? Haemorrhoids? Digestion? The recital can run – and ruin – an entire lunch. I doubt Trump does organ recitals with old friends. That’s because I don’t think he has old friends.

When it comes to other people, Trump isn’t relational. He’s transactional. Every interaction is a deal. Transactions don’t foster friendships (except, perhaps, with Jeffrey Epstein). Yet as gerontologists will tell you, one of the most important ways of keeping healthy in later years is through good friendships.

Another thing I’ve been noticing when I get together with old friends is the subtle and awkward issue of mental decline. It doesn’t arise directly. We don’t ask each other, “So, how’s the dementia coming along?” Instead, we quietly listen and notice: Are words garbled? Thoughts coherent? Syntax reasonable?

I’m becoming more forgetful. I make long lists trying to coax myself into remembering what I’m supposed to. Then I forget where I put the lists. Inevitably, minds begin to go. Trump’s seems to be disappearing at a particularly rapid rate. Just get a transcript of the full remarks he made several weeks ago to the military top brass.

At Trump’s April physical, he passed a short screening test to assess brain functions. Beforehand, Trump bragged about how well he had done on his last cognitive test. “I had a perfect score. And one of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score. I had a... had a perfect score. I had the highest score. And that made me feel good.”

Let me ask you: do you consider someone mentally healthy who needs to constantly and continuously brag about himself? Another important way of measuring mental health is one’s sense of humour – especially of the self-deprecating sort. As I age, I’ve found that the sharpest of my friends have retained great capacities to laugh at themselves. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen or heard Trump make a joke at his own expense. In fact, as far as I can tell, he has no sense of humour at all.

Donald Trump with his father, Fred Trump, in the 1980s ( Bernard Gotfryd/Library of Congress )

Probably the best predictor of how long you’ll live is how long your parents lived. Genes aren’t everything, but they’re almost everything. My mother died at the age of 86. She was unwell for the last two years of her life. My father stuck around until two weeks before his 102nd birthday, and his mind remained as sharp as a tack.

Trump’s mother died at the age of 88; his father at 93. Fred Trump was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 86. Three score and ten is the number of years of life set out in the Bible. Modern technology and Big Pharma should add at least a decade and a half, unless RFK Jr has his way. It’s now thought a bit disappointing if a person dies before 85.

But as one approaches 80, it’s not just lifespan that looms. It’s also health span – how many years you feel good, feel able, have your wits about you. If Trump can cause as much mayhem and suffering as he’s doing every day, I can at least keep writing and talking about how horrific he is every day.

After all, I’m 10 days younger than him.

Robert B Reich is Professor of Public Policy emeritus at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. His latest book, ‘Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America’, will be published in the UK on 3 March 2026 (Scribe Publications), and he is the subject of a new documentary called ‘The Last Class’ (thelastclassfilm.com) about his final semester of teaching. Read his Substack here