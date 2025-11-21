These foods can lead to depression, study emerges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eating junk food for comfort when you’re feeling sad may be counterproductive, as new research shows that high consumption of ultra-processed foods increases the chances of developing depression.

Various studies into ultra-processed foods, or UPFs, note their role in the rise of a “chronic disease pandemic,” as well as mental health disorders including depression or anxiety.

Around 53 percent of individuals who consumed UPFs many times a day experienced distress or found themselves battling their mental health compared to only 18 percent of those who seldom or never consumed UPFs – a three-fold increase, according to a study published in the American Journal of Medicine.

Depression, which can be characterized by a loss of interest or pleasure in activities and persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, affects around 280 million people globally.

“Data that is currently published in the literature affirm that having a diet high in UPFs increases the chance of developing depression,” the study’s authors wrote.

“This association remains significant even after adjusting for potential confounders.”

Several factors are believed to contribute, including spikes in blood sugar caused by, among things, artificial sweeteners and beverages. Combined with a lack of nutrients including vitamins B and D, and Omega 3, such substances can lead to lower mood.

In addition, researchers note the connection between gut health and psychology. Micro-organisms in the gut “profoundly” regulate aspects of human physiology including digestion, metabolism, and immunity, as well as nervous system diseases.

“Studies show that the gut microbiota of depressed individuals significantly differs from that of healthy individuals,” the authors wrote. “From the existing data, the authors can conclude that intestinal bacteria can react with the nervous system and result in depression.”

Over half of the average American diet is made up of UPFs according to a report from the Center of Disease Control earlier this year.

The report found that people aged between one and 18 years consumed a higher percentage of calories from ultra-processed foods (61 percent) than adults age 19 and older – though this number still accounted for 53 percent of diets.

Sandwiches, including burgers, sweet bakery products, savory snacks, and sweetened beverages were four of the top five sources of calories from ultra-processed foods among youth and adults, the survey found.

The results of the study published in the AMJ have “important ramifications for public health,” its authors stated, particularly for food policymakers who “ought to discourage the use of UPF and encourage the consumption of fresh, less processed foods.”

A separate study, published in The Lancet, warned that “education and relying on behavior change by individuals is insufficient.”

“Deteriorating diets are an urgent public health threat that requires coordinated policies and advocacy to regulate and reduce ultra-processed foods and improve access to fresh and minimally processed foods,” the study’s authors wrote.