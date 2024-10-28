The secrets you need to thrive in winter and beat the seasonal blues

Are the winter blues threating your home and work life already?

As I’ve got older, the anticipation of winter and the inevitable lack of sunlight gets me down before the clocks even go back, as they did this past weekend. Clearly I’m not alone, with a reported one in 20 people in the UK having suspected SAD (seasonal affective disorder) which can cause fatigue, diminished productivity, difficulty concentrating and feelings of loneliness or sadness. There is also the inevitable circle of doom when you just don’t feel able enough to ‘push on through’.

A brilliant book called ‘Self Care for Winter’ has just hit the shelves, and for someone like me who positively dreads the colder months, this could just be a life saver on the home and work front.

The good news is that the author, psychologist Suzy Reading, highlights coping techniques and provides a toolkit to help see winter in a new light.

The first step to reframing though, is to recognise the seasons for what they are – distinctly different periods of time distinguished by special climate conditions, light temperature and patterns. They are meant to feel different and we are meant to respond differently to them. Modern life makes it hard to listen and pause, recalibrate and commit to a more compassionate pace.

Look at the way plant and animal kingdoms respond to environmental changes, slowing down, hibernating. Why do we expect ourselves as humans to be unaffected? So first up, show yourself some compassion and understanding – biologically you’re not meant to feel or act like you did in the height of summer. Secondly, accept it will take some more planning and preparation to keep nourished, hydrated, moving and connected. Recognise these are the pillars for self care in winter.

The book talks about curiosity – by that she explains you need to open yourself up to new experiences and ways of thinking in winter. Actively refining our ability to notice not only the natural beauty available in winter but recognize our own human needs. The books talks about a daily ‘glimmer spot’ which is a challenge at the end of the day to reflect on the lovely things you’ve noticed or experienced. Train those neural pathways to be grateful and to focus on the moments that bring you joy, whatever they are. (I keep a little notebook beside my bed and note 3-5 of these down before sleep and it’s helped me enormously).

A non-negotiable tool in your winter care kit must be movement. Ideally do this outside for 20 mins whatever the weather and do it pre-lunch so the day light can get into your retina and kick start your circadian rhythm. If it’s lashing it down and you can’t face it, the very least do some indoor stretching. Whatever your bag is – just move, it’s imperative.

Amping up light and colour though your day and space really helps. Because we’re not seeing as much from the natural world, supplementing as much as possible with natural daylight walks, filling our homes with different wattage lights (a mix is good) choosing brighter clothing and infusing our homes and work spaces with colour has been shown to cultivate our own internal sunlight.

Saviour comforting rituals like long baths, movie nights with hot chocolate, self massage, making nourishing food and enjoying seasonal scents. These actually aren’t small things at all – they are excellent tools which work with the season, not against it and help create a cozy home in which to winter and alleviate common ailments.

Finally keep connections. Many people see less of friends or family in winter because of a natural desire to hunker down, which might include working from home even more than in lighter months. Yet social connections and a feeling of belonging are crucial for humans even in hibernation mode. Recognising there’s a world and communities you can reach out to is incredibly important, so pick up the phone and chat even if you can’t meet in person.

I am going in to November with an open mind, tooled up and determined this will finally be the winter I thrive.

Nicola Elliott is the founder of the wellness brand NEOM, and her book, ‘The Four Ways to Wellbeing: Better Sleep. Less Stress. More Energy. Mood Boost’, is published by Penguin