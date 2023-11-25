Jump to content

First Person

It was time to come off anti-depressants – but nothing could have prepared me for what happened next...

It’s peak SAD* season – so maybe it wasn’t the right time for Bibi Lynch to stop taking the ‘happy’ pills she’d been on for eight years, but then is there ever a good time? Here’s how she is feeling a month on…

Saturday 25 November 2023 07:39
<p>Bibi Lynch felt that anti-depressants weren’t as effective as other tools she learnt to lift her low moods, but she wasn’t ready for how hard withdrawal would be </p>

Bibi Lynch felt that anti-depressants weren’t as effective as other tools she learnt to lift her low moods, but she wasn’t ready for how hard withdrawal would be

(Gemma Day)

Today, after being incredibly sharp with a workman, after leaving a voice note telling a friend I really hate my life, after really hating my life and feeling a terrifying panic rise and try to punch out of my chest, I made my best friend FaceTime me. I was overwhelmed by how out of control I felt – and I needed to see and hear her.

As I spoke with Helen, I catastrophised in real time. I raced through the list of spiralling thoughts I’d written down to talk to her about. After “ex-friend”, “homeless again” and “please let him be alive”, I came to the last note on my notes: “Coming off sertraline”.

“Is this it now? Is this me off the drugs?”

