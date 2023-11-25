It was time to come off anti-depressants – but nothing could have prepared me for what happened next...
It’s peak SAD* season – so maybe it wasn’t the right time for Bibi Lynch to stop taking the ‘happy’ pills she’d been on for eight years, but then is there ever a good time? Here’s how she is feeling a month on…
Today, after being incredibly sharp with a workman, after leaving a voice note telling a friend I really hate my life, after really hating my life and feeling a terrifying panic rise and try to punch out of my chest, I made my best friend FaceTime me. I was overwhelmed by how out of control I felt – and I needed to see and hear her.
As I spoke with Helen, I catastrophised in real time. I raced through the list of spiralling thoughts I’d written down to talk to her about. After “ex-friend”, “homeless again” and “please let him be alive”, I came to the last note on my notes: “Coming off sertraline”.
“Is this it now? Is this me off the drugs?”
