What are the ‘silent cancers’ that don’t have any symptoms?
We all know to check for lumps and that rapid weight loss can be a sign that something isn’t right. But, for some cancers, like ovarian, lung or brain, there are more subtle symptoms that are often mistaken for other things, including the normal signs of ageing. Anna Magee reports
Lumps. Blood in your stools. Sudden weight loss. Most people know the big signs of cancer. But there are many common cancers that come with no, unusual or lesser-known symptoms.
With nearly one in two of us set to experience cancer at some point in our lives, it’s helpful to be able to spot not only the symptoms of cancer that shout “Get checked now!” but also those that whisper, “This isn’t right, see your GP.”’
Last week it was revealed that King Charles has a form of cancer, identified after he was admitted to hospital to treat an enlarged prostate. In fact, it’s not uncommon for people to go into hospital in a similar vein – with a benign condition – and to come out with a cancer diagnosis.
