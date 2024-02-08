What are the ‘silent cancers’ that don’t have any symptoms?

Lumps. Blood in your stools. Sudden weight loss. Most people know the big signs of cancer. But there are many common cancers that come with no, unusual or lesser-known symptoms.

With nearly one in two of us set to experience cancer at some point in our lives, it’s helpful to be able to spot not only the symptoms of cancer that shout “Get checked now!” but also those that whisper, “This isn’t right, see your GP.”’

Last week it was revealed that King Charles has a form of cancer, identified after he was admitted to hospital to treat an enlarged prostate. In fact, it’s not uncommon for people to go into hospital in a similar vein – with a benign condition – and to come out with a cancer diagnosis.