The further we get into the 2020s, the cooler sobriety seems to get. A-listers from Lewis Hamilton to Demi Lovato, Tom Holland to Brad Pitt and many more have put down their beer boots and waxed lyrical about the love of their new clean-living lifestyles. Meanwhile, 26 per cent of Gen-Zers are reportedly now teetotal.

This year, a staggering 8.5 million sober-curious Brits attempted Dry January, but is the lure of the wagon really worth it?

“We know from research that the majority of those who take part are classified as ‘increasing risk drinkers’ which means they’re regularly drinking more than government guidelines,” says Professor Tony Rao, a consultant psychiatrist and alcohol use expert.