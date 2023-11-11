From the millionaire who pops 111 pills a day to stay young to the Rejuvenation Olympics, where tech tycoons compete to reverse ageing, the longevity movement has attracted its share of hype in the last few years.

But on a more sober scale, a growing body of scientific research now looks at biological age (your body’s physiological ageing process) and how, when it’s higher than our chronological age (your age in years), it can impact our risk of developing chronic illnesses like heart disease and cancer.

Most recently, scientists at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet found that people with a biological age that’s five years higher than their chronological age had a 40 per cent greater risk of developing vascular dementia or suffering a stroke.