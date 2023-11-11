Jump to content

The eight simple things you can do to reduce your biological age by years – according to science

They say you’re only as old as you feel but what if you’re feeling older than you really are? Here, Anna Magee reveals the simple lifestyle tweaks you can do to reverse your health ageing process...

Saturday 11 November 2023 06:30
<p>If you reduce your biological age by doing simple tweaks, you will extend your life </p>

(Getty)

From the millionaire who pops 111 pills a day to stay young to the Rejuvenation Olympics, where tech tycoons compete to reverse ageing, the longevity movement has attracted its share of hype in the last few years.

But on a more sober scale, a growing body of scientific research now looks at biological age (your body’s physiological ageing process) and how, when it’s higher than our chronological age (your age in years), it can impact our risk of developing chronic illnesses like heart disease and cancer.

Most recently, scientists at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet found that people with a biological age that’s five years higher than their chronological age had a 40 per cent greater risk of developing vascular dementia or suffering a stroke.

