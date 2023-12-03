How to tell if you have prediabetes – and what you can do about it

Sometimes when he’s in a coffee shop, waiting in line for his black coffee, Professor Roy Taylor takes a look around. “What I notice is the amount of single-serving cakes or muffins that contain 300 or 400 calories,” says Taylor, emeritus professor of medicine and metabolism at Newcastle University, and author of Your Simple Guide to Reversing Type 2 Diabetes. “While some of the drinks contain close to the same amount. It is something we need to grasp.”

It certainly is. The charity Diabetes UK estimates that more than 5 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, which is an all-time high. Cases of type 2 diabetes have more than doubled in the past 15 years.

Eight per cent of those living with diabetes have type 1, whose cause is unknown. Type 2 diabetes, however, is largely caused by diet and lifestyle, and accounts for around 90 per cent of cases.