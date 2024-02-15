For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a disorder that affects people’s behaviour.

Sufferers can experience restlessness, difficulties concentrating, and increased impulsivity.

While most cases of the condition are diagnosed in children under the age of 12, some are later in life.

According to the charity ADHD UK, around 2.6 million people in the UK have the disorder, but only 600,000 are formally diagnosed.

The 42-year-old actor Sheridan Smith revealed she has recently been diagnosed with ADHD, telling Vogue it has “helped her make sense of a lot of things” in her life.

She joins a number of celebrities who have the condition, including Justin Timberlake, Will Smith and Solange Knowles.

It has also become a popular topic on TikTok, where the hashtag #ADHD has garnered 36.1 billion views so far.

However, medical professionals have warned that many videos about ADHD posted on the social media platform could be “misleading” and cause “widespread dissemination of health misinformation”.

Here is everything you need to know about ADHD, from the symptoms to look out for, to how the disorder can be treated.

What is ADHD?

ADHD is a behavioural disorder that typically manifests as a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity, which is more frequent and severe than is typically observed in most individuals, states the NHS.

Inattention symptoms and hyperactivity-impulsivity symptoms can each present more or less prominently in different people, or be equally dominant.

What are the symptoms?

The NHS states that symptoms of ADHD tend to be noticed at an early age and may become more noticeable when a child's circumstances change, such as when they start school.

Symptoms in children and teenagers can include having a short attention span, appearing to be unable to listen, constantly fidgeting, excessive talking and little or no sense of danger.

The NHS adds that symptoms of ADHD in adults can be more difficult to define. However, they tend to include problems with organisation, time management, focusing, coping with stress, restlessness, and impulsiveness.

What causes ADHD?

While the exact cause of ADHD is unknown, the condition has been shown to run in families.

The NHS states that research has also identified a number of possible differences in the brains of people with ADHD when compared with those without the condition.

Other factors suggested as potentially having a role in ADHD include:

being born prematurely (before the 37th week of pregnancy)

having a low birth weight

smoking or alcohol or drug abuse during pregnancy

ADHD can occur in people of any intellectual ability, although it is more common in people with learning difficulties.

What should you do if you suspect you, or your child, might have ADHD?

If you think you or your child may have ADHD, the NHS suggests making an appointment to see your GP.

If you are worried about your child, it may also help to speak to their teachers beforehand, to find out if they have any concerns about your child's behaviour.

Your GP cannot formally diagnose ADHD, but they can discuss your concerns with you and refer you, or your child, for a specialist assessment, if necessary.

How is it treated?

There are various types of treatment that can help you deal with ADHD.

If your GP thinks you, or your child, may have ADHD, they may suggest attending a group-based training or education programme, or refer you to a specialist for a formal assessment.

Other treatments include medication to help focus the mind, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and counselling.

Some people with the condition have also found lifestyle changes, such as cutting out certain foods and taking supplements, to be helpful.

For more information or support regarding ADHD, you can call the national Attention Deficit Disorder Information and Support Service (ADDISS) on 020 8952 2800.

You can always find information on how to support your child with ADHD here.