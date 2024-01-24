It’s Sunday morning, and as the fashionable folk of Kings Cross go about their business, I’m watching them from a pop-up sauna, sweating in my swimsuit and gnome-like sauna hat.

Moments later my friends and I plunge into an ice bath, rush back into the sauna, and repeat. The outdoor urban setting is comical, but the combination of heat, cold, and friendly chats is exhilarating.

The “slow motion sauna” is the brainchild of DJ and Bestival founder-turned sauna-evangelist, Rob da Bank, and his wife Josie. He first opened the mobile Lithuanian wood-fired sauna last summer on Freshwater Beach near his home on the Isle of Wight.