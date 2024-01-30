From Rishi’s fasting to Bezos ‘bulking’, what is the secret to staying fit for a man over 40?
Could you fast for 36 hours like our prime minister does? Maria Lally takes a look at the midlife men in the health spotlight right now and asks whether what they are doing could work for you too
Former prime minister Winston Churchill’s favourite breakfast was said to be a full English, served with several slices of buttered toast and a glass of wine.
Boris Johnson, while also partial for a morning jog in a shirt and shorts, also once told an interviewer he often enjoyed leftover birthday cake for breakfast, adding: “Betty Crocker’s are my favourite.” Our current prime minister Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, is said to survive on water and black coffee from 5pm on a Sunday to 5am on a Tuesday: “It’s true, he doesn’t eat anything at all on a Monday,” a source revealed at the weekend. “He is incredibly disciplined.”
He’s not the only one. From Sunak’s 36-hour fasts, to 60-year-old Jeff Bezos’s “monster workouts”, midlife male health has never been more in the spotlight. But what does science tell us about staying fit and healthy after 40 and beyond?
