Former prime minister Winston Churchill’s favourite breakfast was said to be a full English, served with several slices of buttered toast and a glass of wine.

Boris Johnson, while also partial for a morning jog in a shirt and shorts, also once told an interviewer he often enjoyed leftover birthday cake for breakfast, adding: “Betty Crocker’s are my favourite.” Our current prime minister Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, is said to survive on water and black coffee from 5pm on a Sunday to 5am on a Tuesday: “It’s true, he doesn’t eat anything at all on a Monday,” a source revealed at the weekend. “He is incredibly disciplined.”

He’s not the only one. From Sunak’s 36-hour fasts, to 60-year-old Jeff Bezos’s “monster workouts”, midlife male health has never been more in the spotlight. But what does science tell us about staying fit and healthy after 40 and beyond?