Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sash windows are one of the most recognisable features of British homes. Found in Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian terraces across the UK, their sliding panels and elegant proportions are as much a part of the nation’s architectural heritage as red brick and bay fronts. But they also have a reputation for being draughty and inefficient.

So, are sash windows energy efficient? The answer depends on the age, glazing type and condition of your windows. While traditional timber sashes are notorious for letting heat escape, modern designs can meet the same performance standards as other window types without sacrificing their period charm.

Get a quote for new windows in your home

Use our comparison tool to get free quotes from some of the UK’s leading window installers.

How energy efficient are traditional sash windows?

Original timber sash windows, often single-glazed and installed more than a century ago, are typically poor insulators. They were designed before the concept of energy efficiency existed, and their moving parts create small gaps that allow warm air to escape and cold draughts to creep in.

Single-glazed panes are another issue. Around a quarter of a home’s heat can be lost through poorly insulated windows, and older sash styles are among the worst offenders. Timber shrinkage, cracked putty, and worn cords can all contribute to energy loss and condensation.

The result is higher heating bills and colder rooms, especially in winter.

The rise of double-glazed and uPVC sash windows

Fortunately, sash windows have evolved. Today’s models look almost identical to their historic counterparts but come with modern technology to help reduce heat loss.

Options include –

Double or triple glazing: two or three panes of glass with a layer of argon gas between them trap heat effectively

Warm-edge spacers: reduce thermal bridging, keeping edges of the glass warmer

Weatherstripping and brush seals: prevent draughts between sliding frames

Modern uPVC or aluminium sash windows are virtually maintenance-free and can achieve excellent energy ratings, while timber versions are often fitted with engineered wood that resists warping and improves the seal. Many new sash windows meet or exceed Part L of Building Regulations, which sets minimum insulation standards for homes.

Key energy efficiency ratings to look for

If you’re shopping for replacement sash windows, look for products with a Window Energy Rating (WER) of A or higher, or a U-value of 1.4W/m²K or less. The lower the U-value, the better the insulation.

All new windows sold in the UK must display their efficiency ratings, certified by the British Fenestration Rating Council (BFRC). These labels make it easier to compare products and estimate how much you could save on heating bills.

Improving the energy efficiency of existing sash windows

If you live in a listed building or conservation area, you might not be allowed to replace your sash windows outright. The good news is that several cost-effective upgrades can help make a big difference:

Draught-proofing: installing brush seals or parting beads can cut heat loss by up to 80 per cent

Secondary glazing: a discreet inner pane fitted behind the original window adds insulation and reduces noise

Window films: reflective coatings help retain heat in winter and block solar gain in summer

Heavy curtains or shutters: simple but effective, especially for older single-glazed windows

Draught-proofing and secondary glazing, in particular, are relatively low cost improvements that can quickly pay for themselves through lower energy bills.

Sash window energy savings and return on investment

Upgrading or replacing sash windows can deliver tangible energy savings – but the return depends on the measures you choose and the condition of your property. According to the Energy Saving Trust, switching from single to A-rated double glazing could save around £150 a year on heating bills for a typical semi-detached home. Detached homes or properties with more window surface area can save even more.

If you add draught-proofing and secondary glazing to existing windows, the savings are smaller but the payback period is shorter – often within three to five years. These upgrades can also improve comfort levels, reduce condensation and noise, and help maintain the home’s original appearance.

For full replacements, the upfront cost can be significant, but it adds long-term value. Installing new, energy-efficient sash windows can improve your property’s EPC rating, which makes it more appealing to buyers and tenants. Better thermal performance can also lower carbon emissions and future-proof your home against tightening energy regulations.

In short, while sash window upgrades may not deliver immediate financial returns, they enhance comfort, aesthetics and long-term property value – making them a sound investment for period homeowners.

Are sash windows worth upgrading or replacing?

For homeowners with period properties, sash windows are part of the home’s character and, as discussed, modern upgrades can deliver not just comfort but measurable returns. Improved insulation, lower energy bills, and a higher EPC rating can all make your home more desirable to buyers.

Replacing sash windows with inappropriate modern designs, however, can harm both appearance and value. Fortunately, modern sash window replacements combine traditional aesthetics with contemporary performance.

However, if your home is listed or within a conservation area, you may need planning permission or consent to make changes. In these cases, secondary glazing or professional refurbishment is often the best route.

Verdict: Are sash windows energy efficient?

Traditional single-glazed sash windows are not very energy efficient. But modern, double-glazed sash windows – or upgraded originals with draught-proofing and secondary glazing – can be just as efficient as any other window style.

For many homeowners, that means you can keep your home’s heritage look while enjoying modern comfort, lower energy bills, and a stronger long-term return on investment.

FAQs

Can I get double glazing in sash windows?

Yes. Many manufacturers now offer double-glazed sash windows that look virtually identical to traditional single-glazed designs. The glazing units are often slimline, allowing them to fit within existing timber frames without altering the window’s proportions. These units use two panes of glass separated by an insulating layer of argon gas, which helps trap heat inside the home. For period homes, this can be a practical compromise between preserving architectural integrity and improving comfort and efficiency.

How much does it cost to replace sash windows with energy-efficient versions?

Replacing sash windows with energy-efficient double-glazed units typically costs between £800 and £1,500 per window, depending on size, frame material, glazing type and the complexity of the installation. Timber windows tend to be more expensive but provide a more authentic appearance for heritage homes, while uPVC versions offer a modern, low-maintenance option at a lower price point. Although replacement window costs can be high, the improved insulation, lower heating bills and potential boost to property value make it a worthwhile long-term investment.

Are uPVC sash windows as good as timber for insulation?

uPVC sash windows generally offer better insulation than traditional timber due to the material’s low thermal conductivity and airtight seals. However, premium-quality timber windows fitted with double glazing and effective draught-proofing can perform almost as well. Timber also has natural sustainability benefits when sourced responsibly and can last for decades with proper maintenance. The best choice often depends on your home’s aesthetic, environmental priorities and maintenance preferences.

Can you make sash windows more energy efficient without replacing them?

Absolutely. There are several cost-effective ways to improve the efficiency of existing sash windows. Draught-proofing using brush seals or rubber strips can significantly reduce air leaks, while secondary glazing creates an additional insulating barrier. Window installers can improve thermal retention at minimal cost, and heavy curtains or internal shutters help block draughts. These upgrades are ideal for listed buildings or conservation areas where full replacements may not be permitted, offering warmth and savings without altering your home’s appearance.

Do you need planning permission to replace sash windows in a listed building?

Yes, most listed buildings require planning permission or listed building consent to replace or alter sash windows. The aim is to preserve the original architecture and materials wherever possible. Homeowners are often encouraged to repair or restore existing windows using traditional methods before considering replacement. When replacements are approved, they must match the original design and materials closely. Always contact your local planning authority before undertaking any window replacement work to ensure compliance with regulations.