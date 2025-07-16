Clearview Windows review: best installer for a good guarantee

If it’s time to upgrade your home with energy-efficient windows, we’re here to guide you through the process and help you choose an installer from the best double glazing companies in the UK.

When replacing or installing new double glazing, you’ll find a mix of local and national providers. Be sure to gather multiple quotes to find the most competitive deal and understand the cost of double glazing in your area.

In our Clearview Windows review, we assess one of the top regional providers based on price, guarantees, product range and customer satisfaction. You can also explore our broader guide comparing the UK window prices and fitters nationwide.

Why choose Clearview Windows?

Area covered: The northwest of England, including North Wales, West Derbyshire and South Lakes

Founded: 2008

Guarantee: 20 years on products (roofs, PVC frames, doors, and glass), 10 years on aluminium and building work

Best for: Long guarantees and award-winning service

Clearview Windows stands out for offering a generous 20-year product guarantee, which is significantly longer than the industry standard. What’s more, installation and building work are still covered for 10 years.

Focused on the North West, Clearview has earned recognition in the industry, including Installer of the Year award three years running at the the Glass & Glazing Federation’s G-Awards.

While timber frame options are unavailable — a common limitation for regional installers — Clearview Windows offers a wide range of modern uPVC and aluminium windows, including its own Extreme brand of A+ rated energy-efficient products. These windows are regularly featured in promotional offers, with up to a third off during sales.

Clearview Windows is also known for its attention to design. Its conservatory offerings span everything from classic white uPVC greenhouse-style builds to sleek, contemporary extensions.

open image in gallery uPVC is on offer from Clearview ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

However, the firm also has a good selection of windows, including casement and flush models for uPVC and slimline aluminium frames for a modern look.

Flush casement windows, as the name suggests, sit flush to their frame, rather than overlapping it like a regular uPVC model. Some buyers find that these look neater.

Customers can visit showrooms in Preston, Nantwich and Warrington, or arrange a design consultation at home.

As with its competitors, financing is expensive, and either paying in cash or getting a cheaper loan is probably a better financial choice. If you are ordering a conservatory, a three-month interest-free option is available, but this does not apply to windows or doors.

All products are manufactured at the company’s factory in Yorkshire, ensuring local quality control and faster delivery.

Clearview Windows financing options

Clearview offers financing, though rates may be higher than alternatives. If budget allows, paying in cash or securing an independent loan may offer better value.

Clearview offers a number of financing options. You can order today with a 20% deposit and spread your cost over 60 months with an 11.9% rate of interest.

For windows and doors, the company offers the option to place your order with a 20% deposit and pay nothing for three months, with interest at 10.9% when payments start.

On living spaces, you can pay just £99 deposit and pay nothing for 12 months; however, the interest rate when payments start is 19.9%.

Pros:

20-year product guarantee on many items

Good customer feedback

Multiple showrooms and design consultation options

Cons:

No timber options

Focused on North West region only

Limited price transparency online

What to look for in a quote

According to our research, the average three-bed house should cost about £4,500 to fit with new double-glazed uPVC windows, depending on location and window sizes.

It’s important to haggle, perhaps more than many with other purchases. Windows are more of a buyers’ market, since unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while.

This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the installer and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same.

Smaller outfits that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

As well as this guide, it is also worth getting personal recommendations. If a company has done a good job at a fair price for a friend or colleague, they will probably do the same for you.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and other guides on green power.

FAQs

Should I get double or triple glazing?

Double glazing is usually sufficient for most UK homes, particularly those not located on busy roads or in exposed, windy locations. Triple glazing offers better insulation and noise reduction, but it comes at a higher cost — typically 15–30% more — and with fewer style options, especially for timber or aluminium frames.

open image in gallery Triple glazing offers more insulation ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

These windows are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

What is the average cost for double glazing?

The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500, according to research by The Independent.

The price you will pay for a new set of double glazing depends heavily on the style, materials, colours and glazing type of your windows, together with how many you need and where you are in the country.

Most buyers opt for white uPVC, which is a type of plastic. It does not rust or rot, an advantage over wood, and it is cheaper than aluminium, the other popular low-maintenance material. It also doesn’t bend like aluminium can.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of double glazing?

Pros:

Improves insulation and reduces heating bills

Cuts outside noise

Comes in a variety of styles and finishes

Typically more cost-effective than triple glazing

Cons: