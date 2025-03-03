How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed house?

If you’ve just bought a new home or your windows are looking tired, it could be a good time to buy some new double glazing.

Double-glazing a three-bed house in the UK can cost between £4,000 and £7,000, according to Pontefract-based Value Doors & Windows, although you can spend much more than that depending on what options you decide to go for.

Yorkshire-based Coral Windows says £4,500 to £6,000 is possible, again depending on colour, finish and options.

UPVC windows tend to be the most economical, with timber and aluminium costing more.

According to Checkatrade, smaller flush casement windows of 60x90cm cost £300-£400 plus VAT, while bigger ones of 94x160cm may be £470-570 plus VAT. A house of 12 windows might cost £5,000 to £10,000. These are for windows made of uPVC, and as can be seen, quotes vary by quite a bit.

If you live in a conservation area, you may have to abide by the rules and go for a more expensive option that’s in keeping with the local area, such as wooden frames or sash windows which cost about 50 per cent more than outward-opening casement models.

Quotes will also depend on features such as locks or fancy glass types such as Low-e, which helps stem heat loss. Where in the country you are will also affect the price you pay.

Triple glazing is increasingly popular, although still a small part of the market. Expect to pay about 50 per cent more. You should also budget about £1,000 a week for scaffolding if you need it.

Finally, you can save money by haggling. You won’t find prices listed on most double glazing companies’ websites.

What about bigger properties?

To fit a four-bed house with double glazing costs between £6,000 and £9,500 for uPVC and basic options, according to Value Doors & Windows.

Bay windows can cost up to £2,100 for a large, five-section bay.

open image in gallery Yorkshire-based Coral Windows says quotes of £4,500 to £6,000 are possible for an average home ( Coral windows )

You’ll also pay more for shaped windows, such as oval, arch or circle shapes.

The cost per window will also be influenced by how much work is done. If you’re having the whole house done at once, you’ll find the cost of each window ought to be lower since you can share other costs such as scaffolding – if you need it – and labour across more windows.

What is uPVC?

Unplasticized polyvinyl chloride is a very popular plastic. The unplasticized part of the name indicates that it’s rigid rather than flexible, which is what you want in a window.

As well as windows, uPVC is commonly used in flooring, plumbing and packaging.