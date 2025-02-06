What are my window financing options?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve settled upon a plan to upgrade your windows, you are probably now wondering how you are going to pay for it. Luckily, there are a number of options.

According to supplier Everest, the average uPVC casement window will cost £1,200, meaning for a home with eight windows, prices will be just under the £10,000 mark, a round figure we will use for our comparisons.

Smaller or bigger windows and choosing options such as sash windows and timber frames will affect the price.

When weighing up financing options, the rate is a big consideration, but bear in mind that you can end up paying more overall with a lower rate but a longer term.

Through the company that installed them

As with any loans, these are subject to your credit history. A quick look at your credit score is a good plan before applying.

Everest offers 12.9 per cent from 36 months with deposits from £249

Anglian offers 12.9 per cent from 36 months with deposits from £249

Safestyle offers 12.9 per cent from 36 months with deposits from £249

Britelite offers 12.9 per cent for up to 123 months including three months of buy now pay later

Britannia Windows offers 12 months of buy now pay later at 0 per cent plus a £29 fee. Borrowing is 15.9 per cent if the bill is not paid after the first year. With a shorter three-month deferred payment, a lower rate of 11.9 per cent is offered.

Coral Windows offers interest free payments if you can pay over 24 months and settle half the bill when the work is done. Other borrowing options start at 11.9 per cent.

open image in gallery There are many ways to pay for windows (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Clearview Home Improvements offer rates of 12.4 per cent for loans of 60 to 154 months.

Borrowing £10,000 at 12.9 per cent over three years will cost £2,112 in interest with a monthly payment of £336.

Check for any fees and build them not your calculation and make sure any lender is authorised by the finance watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority.

It’s also weighing up how long the guarantee on your windows is before making a final decision.

While these rates are higher, the borrowing can work out competitive if you can keep the term of the loan short.

Through a personal loan

This can be a cheaper option, although there will be more paperwork to do.

For a loan of £7,500 to £20,000 TSB offers a rate of 5.9 per cent over one to five years, , Novuna Personal Finance offers 6 per cent over the same period and M&S Bank offers 6 per cent over one to seven years.

Borrowing £10,000 over seven years at 6 per cent will cost £2,271 in interest and a payment of £146 a month.

Through savings

Consider using your savings if the interest you would pay borrowing is more than your return for savings in the bank.

For instance, a top savings account offering 5 per cent on £10,000 will yield £500 in interest per year. A loan charging 6 per cent per year takes £600, so using savings would make you £100 better off per year.

Naturally you will want to keep a rainy day fund if you can, so the best plan is to do the maths and see what you can afford.

If you have enough savings to cover an emergency like a broken boiler, roof leak or loss of employment, then it is worth thinking about.

Re-mortgaging

Before you spit out your tea, we don’t mean remortgaging your home just to pay for your windows. This option will only suit those already coming to the end of a fixed-rate deal and looking to remortgage.

Since an upgrade to your home can add to its value, a bank may let you increase your borrowings to pay for new windows or other improvements.

Since mortgage rates will typically be lower than those for personal loans, this is a route that could suit many if they own enough of their home to increase the borrowing and the timing works.

But beware: while the rate will be lower, you could end up paying more over time since a mortgage can last 25 to 30 years.

Borrowing £10,000 at 4 per cent over 25 years will cost £5,835 just in interest. Borrowing the same amount at 15 per cent over just five years will only cost £4,273 in interest. The lower rate is only a better deal if you can overpay on your mortgage to pay off the extra borrowing quicker.