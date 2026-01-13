For decades, gas central heating has been the default for most UK homes. It is familiar, widely installed and, in many cases, still the cheapest way to heat a property. But that picture is beginning to shift. Electricity now powers a growing share of home heating systems, from electric boilers and storage heaters to more advanced low‑carbon technologies. At the same time, households are paying closer attention to how and when they use energy, not just how much they use.

Against this backdrop, choosing between gas and electric central heating is no longer a simple cost comparison. It involves thinking about the running costs, installation, efficiency, and the ways a system suits your home and lifestyle.

With energy prices fluctuating and pressure mounting to cut carbon emissions, keep reading to find out how the two systems compare – and how to use each one as economically as possible. Discover the practical differences and learn more about getting the most out of whichever system you already have.

What is the difference between gas and electric central heating?

In practice, the difference between gas and electric central heating comes down to how heat is generated and distributed around your home.

In a gas‑heated home, a boiler burns gas to heat water, which is then pumped through radiators and taps as needed. This is the most common setup in the UK, particularly in houses connected to the gas grid, and it underpins everything from combi boilers to systems with separate hot water cylinders.

Electric central heating covers a wider range of setups. Some homes use electric boilers connected to radiators, while others rely on storage heaters that charge overnight or panel heaters controlled room by room. Although heat pumps also run on electricity, they work in a fundamentally different way and are usually considered a separate category.

Is gas or electric heating cheaper to run?

In simple terms, gas has historically been cheaper per unit of energy than electricity. That is why gas‑heated homes often have lower heating bills, particularly during winter when demand is high. Even modern, efficient electric heaters cannot fully escape that unit‑price difference.

However, running costs are about more than price per kilowatt hour. Electric heating can be easier to more precisely control, allowing households to heat only the rooms they are using, for instance. Some systems work best when paired with time‑of‑use tariffs, where electricity is cheaper at certain hours of the day or night.

Suppliers such as Octopus Energy offer tariffs designed to reward this kind of flexible usage, which can significantly reduce costs for households that are able to shift when they use power.

Gas, by contrast, tends to be used in longer heating cycles to warm an entire home, which can make fine‑grained control more difficult without smart controls.

Installation costs and disruption

For homes already connected to the gas grid, replacing or upgrading a gas boiler is often relatively affordable and straightforward. A like-for-like boiler replacement typically costs in the region of £1,800 to £3,500, depending on the boiler type, power output and complexity of the installation. Because pipework and radiators are usually already in place, disruption is often limited to one or two days.

Electric central heating can sometimes be cheaper and less disruptive to install, particularly in flats or properties without a gas connection. Electric boilers are often priced from around £1,500 to £3,000 installed, while individual storage or panel heaters can cost a few hundred pounds per room. These systems usually avoid flues, gas pipework and annual safety checks, which can reduce installation complexity.

That said, installation costs are only part of the picture. Over the lifetime of a heating system, ongoing running costs typically outweigh the upfront spend, which is why the cheapest system to install is not always the cheapest to own.

Efficiency and carbon impact

Modern gas boilers are far more efficient than older models. Condensing boilers commonly achieve efficiency ratings of around 90 per cent or more, meaning most of the energy in the gas is converted into usable heat. Even so, gas remains a fossil fuel, and carbon emissions are produced every time the boiler runs.

Electric heating is close to 100 per cent efficient at the point of use because electricity is converted directly into heat without combustion. Its overall carbon impact depends on how that electricity is generated. As the UK grid continues to shift towards renewable sources such as wind and solar, the emissions associated with electric heating are falling year on year.

Efficiency also plays out in how heat is delivered. Gas systems are well suited to heating whole homes evenly, while electric systems often excel at zoned or room-by-room heating, reducing wasted energy in unused spaces. Over time, this difference in control can be just as important as headline efficiency figures.

Is it best to have gas or electric heating?

Gas central heating often suits larger or older homes, particularly those that already have a gas connection and traditional radiator systems. It can deliver high heat output quickly, which is useful in properties that lose heat more easily.

Electric heating tends to work best in smaller, well‑insulated homes or flats, and in properties off the gas grid. It can also suit households that are able to plan their energy use around cheaper electricity periods, making the most of smart meters and flexible tariffs.

How to use gas central heating more economically

If you already have gas central heating, small changes can make a noticeable difference. Lowering the boiler flow temperature, using a smart thermostat to avoid heating empty rooms, and servicing the boiler annually all help improve efficiency. Avoiding the habit of leaving the heating on constantly and instead heating the home in shorter, targeted bursts can also reduce waste.

How to use electric central heating more economically

With electric heating, timing is key. Storage heaters should be charged during off‑peak hours and allowed to release heat gradually through the day. Timers and room‑by‑room controls help prevent unnecessary heating. Insulation and draught‑proofing are especially important, as electric systems are most economical when heat is retained rather than constantly replaced.

Should I replace gas central heating with electric?

For most households, switching from gas to electric heating is not a decision that hinges on cost alone. Gas central heating is still usually cheaper to run on a day-to-day basis, particularly in larger or less well-insulated homes. Replacing it with a direct electric alternative can, in some cases, increase running costs rather than reduce them.

Where electric heating can make sense is in more specific circumstances. Homes without a gas connection, smaller flats, and well-insulated properties may benefit from electric systems that allow room-by-room control and flexible use. Households able to take advantage of off-peak electricity prices can also reduce costs by shifting when they use energy.

For many homeowners, the most economical option is not a full switch, but a gradual change: improving insulation, upgrading controls, or electrifying parts of the home over time. In that sense, the question is often less “should I switch?” and more “what changes make sense for my home right now?”

What are the downsides of electric heating?

The main drawback of electric heating is cost. Electricity remains more expensive per unit than gas, which means whole-home electric heating can lead to higher bills, particularly in winter. This is most noticeable in larger homes or properties that lose heat quickly.

Electric heating systems can also be less forgiving of poor insulation. Without good heat retention, rooms may cool down quickly, forcing heaters to work harder and longer. Some older electric systems, such as outdated storage heaters, can feel inflexible or difficult to control if they are not set up correctly.

Finally, while electric heating is often described as low carbon, its environmental impact still depends on how electricity is generated. For households focused purely on emissions reduction, electric heating works best when paired with a cleaner grid and efficient usage.

What are the disadvantages of gas heating?

Gas central heating’s biggest downside is its reliance on fossil fuels. Even the most efficient modern boilers produce carbon emissions, and long-term policy direction in the UK is moving away from gas as a primary heating source.

There are practical drawbacks, too. Gas systems typically heat entire homes at once, which can make it harder to avoid warming unused rooms without smart controls. Boilers also require regular servicing and safety checks, adding to ongoing maintenance costs.

Finally, gas prices are exposed to global markets, which can lead to sudden increases in household bills. While gas remains familiar and effective, its long-term affordability and role in home heating are less certain than they once were.

It’s less about fuel, more about fit

There is no single answer to whether gas or electric central heating is cheaper or better. The most economical option depends on your home, how well it is insulated, how you use heat day to day, and the tariff you are on. Understanding how your system works – and using it accordingly – is often just as important as the fuel powering it.