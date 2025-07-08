Welcome to the Independent’s in-depth Solar Fast review, our top pick for those wanting a speedy solar panel fitter.

If you’re interested in generating your own cheap solar power and are ready to choose a company to install the best solar panels for your property type and connect them to your home, this is the guide for you.

There are about 4,000 solar installers in the UK, which is great for choice, but tough when it comes to decision-making. Most firms only operate in certain areas, which helps narrow the field for most buyers.

We compared the cost of solar panels, warranty and customer satisfaction to choose the best solar panel installers. If access to certain panel brands or low prices are your top priorities, there’s a fitter for you on our expert list.

Why Solar Fast?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £1,200

With a battery pack: £1,657

Guarantee length: 2 years

Area covered: Britain

Typical time from enquiry to installation: under two weeks

Founded: 2021

You might not know the Solar Fast brand, but you’ll likely know its parent company, Wickes, the DIY retail giant and the second-largest brand in the UK behind B&Q.

Solar Fast works under its own branding as well as under the name Wickes Solar.

The company claims it can complete a solar installation within two weeks of your initial enquiry, provided you’re available for surveys and appointments. This is the fastest turnaround by some margin of all the companies we reviewed.

However, Solar Fast is also one of the pricier firms, so it’s wise to compare multiple quotes and negotiate on pricing where possible.

open image in gallery Solar Fast says it only chooses panels from tier-1 manufacturers ( Associated Press )

As well as panels, Solar Fast also sells EV chargers and offers solar installations for businesses. Like many firms, it provides financing options, although personal loans from banks may offer better interest rates.

Solar Fast installs DMEGC 450W bifacial panels and offers battery storage from Duracell, Tesla, Fox ESS and Sigenergy.

The company has been around since 2021, making it one of the younger firms on our list of solar panel installers, but it does come with the weight of a big firm behind it.

Its sister company Gas Fast was founded in 2002. Wickes began in Manchester in 1972, serving both the building trade and a growing number of DIY enthusiasts.

Solar Fast says it only chooses panels from tier-1 manufacturers. This is an industry term that refers to manufacturers with a strong financial standing and high production quality.

This is important for would-be customers because manufacturer guarantees, which often last 25 years or more, are only reliable if the manufacturer is still in business.

Tier-1 status is assessed and published quarterly by BloombergNEF, meaning panel makers can move on and off the list depending on their financial health. You will know if your solar panel maker is a tier-1 member because they will mention it in their marketing.

Based on our research for this Solar Fast review, here’s a snapshot of the key pros and cons.

Pros:

Fast installation turnaround

UK-wide coverage

Cons:

Higher prices than some competitors

Common questions people ask about Solar Fast installations

Is Solar Fast a reliable company?

Solar Fast is a UK solar installation company backed by DIY giant Wickes, offering nationwide service and a fast installation timeline. Founded in 2021, it’s relatively new but benefits from the backing of an established brand. It uses tier-1 solar panels and offers battery options from trusted manufacturers like Tesla and Duracell.

How quickly can Solar Fast install panels?

Solar Fast says it can install panels within two weeks of your initial enquiry, assuming you're available for a survey and approvals. This makes it one of the fastest solar installation firms in the UK, based on our research.

Who owns Solar Fast?

Solar Fast is operated independently but is linked to Wickes, the second-largest DIY retailer in the UK. It also shares ownership roots with Gas Fast, an energy installation business founded in 2002.

What panels and batteries does Solar Fast install?

Solar Fast installs DMEGC 450W bifacial solar panels and offers battery systems from Tesla, Duracell, Fox ESS and Sigenergy.